Former WVU safety collects first interception in nearly two years

Alonzo Addae’s professional football career got off to a good start on Friday.

The Pickering, Ontario, Canada native appeared in a Canadian Football League game for the first time, as he suited up for the Ottawa Redblacks’ final preseason contest.

Addae also got his first professional interception.

The former Mountaineer safety picked off a pass around the 9:30 mark in the second quarter. Addae caught the pass off a deflection near midfield and returned it 20 yards to put his team in good field position.

It led to an Ottawa field goal.

For Addae, who recorded just two interceptions during his collegiate football career, it was his first time picking off a pass since October 17, 2020, versus Kansas.

Ottawa drafted Addae with the 13th overall selection of the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft. He then signed with the team in May of 2022 after he was not selected in the NFL Draft.

The Canadian Football League regular season begins on Friday, June 10. Addae and Ottawa will be on the road to take on the Winnepeg Blue Bombers.