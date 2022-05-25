WVU football has just landed the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in the class of 2023.

Rodney Gallagher, a four-star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, committed to Neal Brown’s program this afternoon. He picked WVU over two dozen offers from other Division I programs, including top offers from Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Texas and Oregon.

“Neal Brown is the best guy in the world,” Gallagher told CBS Sports HQ during a live broadcast of his decision Wednesday. “I cannot wait to play for him.”

Of course, Brown took to Twitter to acknowledge this commitment with his signature “Let’s Go!!!” tweet.

Gallagher is a rising senior at Laurel Highlands High School, which is roughly 30 miles away from Morgantown. He declared he’s “staying home” in a video posted to Twitter after choosing Mountaineers over the two most prominent college football programs in his home state.

“West Virginia University is 20 minutes from my backyard,” Gallagher said in the video. “I’ve been going there since I’ve been young. I can’t wait to get on campus.”

The 5’10”, 160-pound Gallagher played wide receiver during his first two seasons at Laurel Highlands, amassing more than 40 receptions during that span. He played quarterback last fall as a junior, passing and rushing for more than 1,000 yards apiece and scoring more than 30 total touchdowns. He set a school record for touchdowns in a season and became just the 13th player in WPIAL history to throw and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

Gallagher ranks at No. 172 in the ESPN 300 for the class of 2023. Rivals also rates him as the top recruit in Pennsylvania in his class, while 247Sports ranks him at No. 2 in the Keystone State and No. 97 overall.

WVU’s newest commit is a two-sport star at Laurel Highlands. He also averaged 18.6 points per game in his junior basketball season, guiding the Mustangs to a 27-1 record, a WPIAL 5A title and an appearance in the Pennsylvania 5A state quarterfinals.

Gallagher also received offers from Power 5 programs to play basketball.