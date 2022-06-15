Following one of the most successful seasons in program history, West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2022 men’s soccer schedule.

Playing as an affiliate member of the Sun Belt Conference for the first time, the Mountaineers’ slate features 16 regular-season matches, including eight at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU also will play three preseason, exhibition contests before the start of the campaign.

Of note, WVU will take on six opponents who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“We’re excited about the schedule ahead and have no doubt that our strength of opponents will truly test our resolve and caliber,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We look forward to settling into our new conference home and know we have to be ready to compete at our very best from Day 1. We can’t wait for the challenges, and we can already feel the optimism and expectations around the team in hopes of another historic season.”

The new season begins with an exhibition match at Duquesne on Friday, Aug. 12, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From there, WVU plays host to Virginia Tech in an exhibition on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Morgantown. The fixture is a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament Second Round tilt. The preseason concludes with a trip to Wake Forest on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers officially open the 2022 regular season at home against Robert Morris on Thursday, Aug. 25. Then, the squad takes on a pair of Keystone State foes in Pitt (Monday, Aug. 29) and Penn State (Friday, Sept. 2) in Pittsburgh and University Park, Pennsylvania, respectively.

WVU opens a three-match homestand on Tuesday, Sept. 6, against American. Then, Yale visits Morgantown on Friday, Sept. 9, followed by the Mountaineers’ first-ever Sun Belt contest against Coastal Carolina on Friday, Sept. 16.

A stretch of three road matches begins at Portland on Monday, Sept. 19. The Mountaineers return east for a matchup with in-state and new conference foe Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Huntington, before traveling to Dayton on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

In a pair of Sun Belt clashes, West Virginia takes on South Carolina at home on Saturday, Oct. 1, and visits Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Norfolk, Virginia.

A pair of mid-October home matches gets started with Lehigh on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at DDSS, before Kentucky visits Morgantown on Saturday, Oct. 15, to begin a series of four straight conference matchups to close the season. West Virginia also travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to meet James Madison on Wednesday, Oct. 19, plays host to Georgia State on Sunday, Oct. 23, and takes on Georgia Southern on Friday, Oct. 28, in the regular-season finale in Statesboro.

All game information, including dates, times and locations, are subject to change. Ticket information for the 2022 campaign at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Mountaineers went 12-3-6 last season and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. The squad finished No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, good for its highest finish in the poll’s history.

The club also finished 8-0-3 at home, good for its first unbeaten campaign at DDSS since 2007.