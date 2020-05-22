Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing tests positive for coronavirus

Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing directs his players from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. Xavier won 96-91. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Georgetown University announced on Friday that Hoyas men’s basketball coach and Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in a statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Per the statement, Ewing is isolated and recovering at a local hospital.

Ewing, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, has lead the Hoyas to a 49-46 overall record since taking over the head coaching position in 2017.

