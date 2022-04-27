WASHINGTON (WDVM) — George Washington softball is putting together another win streak, as they defeat Mount St. Mary’s 4-1 to increase their streak to six.

“We’re super confident,” said sophomore outfielder Alexa Williams. “We’re just playing loose and having fun. We take each game one game at a time and play loose and we know good things are going to happen.”

GW has won 22 of their last 24 games, and are hot at the right time, as the Atlantic-10 conference tournament is two weeks away.

“We’re excited about how we are playing,” said head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker. “Our offense is finding our groove. I’m happy with where we are right now and I think our group is just focused one game at a time and ready for whatever is next.”

Williams was the star performer for the Colonials, going 2-3 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. Graduate student Alessandra Ponce drove in the other run for GW.

On the mound, Maddie Dwyer put together a complete game, giving up five hits, striking out three batters, and giving up only one run.

For the Mount, the defense started strong, turning a triple play in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sophomore Abigayle Perry produced the first run of the game on a solo home run in the top of the 3rd.

George Washington is back in action on Saturday, as they host Saint Louis for a doubleheader. Mount St. Mary’s returns back home to play George Mason next Wednesday.