COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — This weekend, the Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will compete in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps are the only school to have both the men and women in the Final Four this season.

For the women, they came into the tournament as the #2 seed, and have had their way with their part of the bracket. In the first round, they defeated the #13 seed Duke 19-6 and followed that up with an 18-5 win over #7 Florida in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Now the women will take on #3 seeded Boston College on Friday in Baltimore, with a trip to the NCAA Championship on the line. In order for the team to continue having the success they’re having, they need to continue to stick to their team identity.

“We are very process driven,” said head coach Cathy Reese. “We are trying to stay present, just stay in the moment. Not focused on the outcome and what’s ahead. These guys are fun. I think that’s important and really reflective of our program here at Maryland and something that’s important to our success overall.”

For the men, this is their 7th Final Four appearance in the last nine seasons. The Terps came into the tournament undefeated, and have played like it, defeating Vermont and Virginia by a combined 39-14 score.

This program has made it this far plenty of times in the past (28th Final Four, 2nd most ever), but the problem has been finishing the tournament out. The big goal for this team is staying focused, and bringing home their fourth NCAA Championship in school history.

“This is not get to the weekend and celebrate,” said head coach John Tillman. “We need to finish this thing off and we don’t want to feel like we felt last year. What we’ve done in the past doesn’t carry over. We didn’t come this far to come this far. We came to hopefully get a win on Saturday and keep that thing rolling. We got to do everything we can to win that game.”

The women play #3 Boston College on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Baltimore, Maryland, and the men play Saturday against #5 Princeton at 2:30 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut.