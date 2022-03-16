WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Howard women’s basketball team will suit up in the First Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2001 on Wednesday night against Incarnate Word.

“To make that history after that amount of time is a phenomenal feeling.” Head Coach Ty Grace said when looking back on the team’s MEAC title victory. “And as I tell everyone, we’re reminded everyday when the last one was cause the banners are hanging in our gym. So you’re reminded it’s been 21 years.”

“They decided they wanted to be the ones that were going to change that.”

The Bisons knocked off the No. 2 Norfolk State Spartans in the MEAC Title game, 61-44, behind a 25 point performance from sophomore guard Destiny Howell.

The team will now play in the First Four against Incarnate Word (13-16), who powered through with a four-game win streak in the Southland Conference Tournament, capping off their NCAA ticket with a 56-52 overtime win over Southeastern Louisiana University.

“We know they are not going to lay down.” said Grace, “They are going to fight, scratch, and claw. And they’re going to compete…I know they’re going to be ready to compete. They’ve got some talented post players, some really athletic guards. So we just have to be ready to play.”

Coach Grace pointed to her team’s focus all season, when speaking about their success so far, saying it’s been a product of the “championship” mindset the team has carried with them this season. They will rely on that level of focus as they prepare to make program history.

“That mindset has really mindset about being locked in.” said Grace, “Staying focused, and when it’s time to let your head down, it’s time to let your head down and stay in the moment. But they’ve been able to do both which is a great balance that I’m happy that they have right now. Enjoying and embracing this moment but being ready to compete.”

Tip-off is set for 7 pm against Incarnate Word.