Coach Rose hits another milestone as volleyball opens season with win over Illinois

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) Coach Russ Rose can add another milestone to his trophy case.

He was already the winningest Division I volleyball coach ever. Now, he officially has 1,300 wins with Penn State’s four-set win over Illinois Friday night.

Penn State lost the second set, but rallied to win the match in four (25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20).

Annie Kate Fitzpatrick led the team with 13 kills. Anastasiya Kudryashova added 11 kills and Jonnie Parker finished with 10.

