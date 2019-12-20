Coach Dave Walker set to leave Martinsburg Bulldogs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Martinsburg Football Head Coach Dave Walker

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Following his fourth straight state title, and eight overall in the last 10 years; Martinsburg High School football coach Dave Walker will leave the Bulldogs.

Sources close to the team confirm rumors surrounding Walker’s departure that were swirling during the regular season.

Walker joined the Bulldogs as Head Coach in 1997 and has made the playoffs every year since he took over the program. He is the winningest coach in West Virginia high school history, with 304 victories between his stints at East Hardy and Martinsburg. His 53 playoff victories with Martinsburg is also a state record.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories