Coach Dave Walker set to leave Martinsburg Bulldogs

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Following his fourth straight state title, and eight overall in the last 10 years; Martinsburg High School football coach Dave Walker will leave the Bulldogs.

Sources close to the team confirm rumors surrounding Walker’s departure that were swirling during the regular season.

Walker joined the Bulldogs as Head Coach in 1997 and has made the playoffs every year since he took over the program. He is the winningest coach in West Virginia high school history, with 304 victories between his stints at East Hardy and Martinsburg. His 53 playoff victories with Martinsburg is also a state record.