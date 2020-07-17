CNN reports the former Washington Redskins launch an internal investigation

(WDVM) — CNN has released exclusive news that the former Washington Redskins have launched an internal investigation.

This all comes after 15 former employees and two journalists who covered the team accused several ex-employees of the NFL team of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The Washington Post recently released an exclusive news report on the allegations that date back to 2006, during most of Dan Snyder’s tenure owning the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM