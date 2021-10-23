CMC Championship Weekend Recap (October 23, 2021)

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Coverage from the Volleyball, Girl’s Soccer, and Boy’s Soccer Central Maryland Conference (CMC) championship games on October 23rd, 2021.

North Hagerstown sweep Catoctin to win CMC title

The North Hagerstown Hubs remain undefeated in their Fall 2021 campaign, with a 3-0 victory over the Catoctin Cougars to win the CMC regular season title.

The Hubs would break out to an early lead in the first set, before the Cougars would keep it close. North Hagerstown would break away later with a ten point lead, and take the first set in convincing manner.

The second set didn’t start off well for the Hubs, but their defense, and quick offense came through, as they held on to a 25-18 win in the second set.

In the third set, the Catoctin Cougars would cut their deficit by as much as three points, but North Hagerstown’s resilience would prove too great.

“We have one week left.” said Head Coach Megan Crawford, when asked about how important this win was before the playoffs. “We really need to start getting into that mindset that ‘You’re one and done’. So – the girls are ready for it, we’re just gonna have to get in, practice, and be ready for whatever we get.”

Tuscarora girl’s soccer pick up 4-1 win over Brunswick

The Tuscarora Titans girl’s soccer team walked out of their game against Brunswick with renewed confidence, following a 4-1 win for the CMC regular season title.

With a 2-0 lead in the second half, the Titans would add in two more goals. Both goals courtesy of sophomore Madison Slater, both unassisted.

“Nina [Connors] was getting over, and about to cross the ball.” said Madison, when describing her first goal of the game. “So once I was open, I just went to it and just chipped it in, because I saw that the right corner was wide open.”

With this win, the Tuscarora Titans can now focus on their upcoming playoff run, as the number one seed in their region.

“We’re trying to obviously make a deep playoff run this year.” said Head Coach Troy Bowers. “We didn’t play Brunswick in the regular season, so getting to play them in this game today gave us another great team to play against, and I think we have a lot of momentum going forward, and just hope for that every game we just keep getting better and keep pushing forward to the state championship.”

Tuscarora boy’s soccer get redemption over Middletown, with a 3-0 win for the CMC title

In the shortened spring season, the Middletown Knights picked up a double overtime, penalty shootout win over the Tuscarora Titans, to win the Frederick County title.

With that memory fresh in their minds, the Tuscarora boy’s soccer team came in laser focused, and won their game 3-0 against the Knights, to win the CMC regular season title.

Senior Thomas McGoff made the biggest impact for the Titans, with two goals, and one assist.

“We like to move the ball around, we like to keep our passes simple.” said Thomas, when asked about how he was able to create so many opportunities. “We’re not just kicking around, and big balls. I got guys who run off me, guys who play the ball to me and I run off them, and we just keep it simple, and play it in behind from each other, and we’ll find the goal most of the time.”

The Titans opened the scoring quickly in the first half, with Thomas finding the top right corner off a tough shot. After his goal, the Titans would control possession for most of the game, creating chance after chance.

Now, Tuscarora can focus their energy on their upcoming playoff run.

“These guys love to play.” said Head Coach Todd Knepper, “Whenever this all comes to an end, either going to be great memories about it, or we’re gonna be really upset with ourselves because we do feel in control when we come to play. But really we needed to get out again, because that’s what its all about.”