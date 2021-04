Clear Spring’s Sarah Greenlee touches home plate, after her third home run of the season

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Clear Spring Blazers pick up a commanding win over the Boonsboro Warriors, beating them 8-0.

Chloe Hess walked out of this game with a no-hitter, pitching 18 strikeouts on their way to a win. Sarah Greenlee added her third home run of the season so far.

