Clear Spring baseball continue unbeaten run; knocking off North Hagerstown

Clear Spring’s Jacob Hall touches home plate, after stealing third base, and capitalizing on an unforced error.

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Clear Spring Blazers remain undefeated in their season, with an 8-5 win over the North Hagerstown Hubs.

Clear Spring’s Coleman Braguinor set up a 2-run double early in the 1st inning, to set up the Blazers for a 2-0 lead to start the game. North Hagerstown would get one back, when Clear Spring’s Eric Bender walked North’s Jayvon Burnett, in a bases loaded situation.

But Jacob Hall’s effort in the top of the fourth inning, stealing third base, and making a dash for home plate; would bring Clear Spring back to a 3-1 lead.

