Cirovski: Maryland men’s soccer will need to win “Covid Cup” to win College Cup

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In the year of COVID-19, it’s been the longest offseason ever for the Maryland men’s soccer.

But the Terps are preparing to return to the pitch for a 10-game regular season this Spring, facing only Big Ten opponents. They’ll open the slate visiting Penn State on February 19.

According to head coach Sasho Cirovski, the team was together for the Fall semester, practicing in College Park.

“Having the fall semester of practices and just showing up every day and training, really it prepared us both for the season to come and knowing what it takes to get motivated,” junior forward Justin Gielen said. “But it also prepared us for the interpersonal relations that’s going to come from going through an entire semester of pandemic soccer.”

Maryland is two seasons removed from its national title victory and Cirovski told WDVM it’s no secret that they want to repeat that success this year. But that task will be even more difficult during a pandemic.

“We can not win the college cup this year, if we can’t find a way to win the COVID cup,” Cirovski said.

“In other words, how can we show the discipline and the determination so that we can do what we want to do everyday, which is play.”