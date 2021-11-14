Churchill field hockey stays positive after loss in state championship game to powerhouse Severna Park

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Churchill field hockey team was trying to become the first Montgomery County team to win a state championship since 2006 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs couldn’t earn the win, falling 2-0 at Washington College in Chestertown in the MPSSAA 4A state championship game, but were positive after the defeat, finishing the regular season with a 16-2 overall record.

“We’ve all accomplished so much,” Churchill senior goalie Courtney Cormier said. “We all put our entire hearts on this field. I think we’re also happy, because we left everything we could on the field. We all played our hearts out until the very, very last second when it was the very end.”

Churchill returned to the state title game for the first time since 2016, which was also the last state title appearance for a Montgomery County team according to Churchill head coach Cay Miller. Severna Park field hockey earned its 22nd state title with the win over Churchill.

“We have really been working on believing in ourselves and believing that we can play against the best teams in the state,” Miller said. “Tonight we played a great game against an extraordinary team.”

Instead of hanging their heads, Churchill headed back to Potomac proud of their success.

“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come,” Churchill senior midfielder Grace Jennings said. “Of course I’m sad, our season is over. Obviously not the outcome we hoped for, but I’m just so proud. I’m so happy of everything we did this season.”