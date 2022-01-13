Churchill and BCC boys basketball will meet in possible game of the year on Friday

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday night, Churchill (7-0) will visit Bethesda-Chevy Chase (6-1) in a huge Montgomery County high school boys basketball matchup.

“It’s been on our radar,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase boys basketball head coach Sean Tracy said. “Preseason, they picked us and Churchill as two of the top teams in the county and so now you know, this is the game everybody’s pretty much been waiting.”

It’s a special moment for both teams to play a game of such magnitude. Because of COVID, games have been in flux and spectators have been barred from attendance at Montgomery County Public Schools. Last season, all in person activities were cancelled and in 2020, the high school basketball season was abruptly cut short.

In 2020, Churchill was eliminated in the state quarterfinals. In 2021-22, with an undefeated record, the Bulldogs have looked like the team to beat locally.

“Whoever’s in front of us, that’s what we’re worried about,” Churchill senior guard Bryce Wilson said. “Before, we were calling people hunted, so now we’re the ones getting hunted. So now we just gotta worry about the next game.”

Churchill’s last two wins have come against two strong programs. On Friday, January 7, the Bulldogs defeated Richard Montgomery, 74-62. On Monday, they beat Whitman, 66-62.

“You know they have a special group, a special bond and a special work ethic that is very fun to coach,” Churchill boys basketball head coach Dave Blumenthal told WDVM. “It makes me really have to kind of, I tell them all the time, nitpick on things because that’s how special they are and how special they can be.”

WDVM will not provide coverage of Friday night’s game as MCPS has told WDVM that the current no spectators policy applies to media. When the two teams face off on Friday, they’ll play what may be the biggest game of the year in front of an empty arena.

“You know, that’s something everyone’s been talking about throughout the year, us versus Churchill,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase senior guard Alvin Jackson III said. “And although it’s kind of a bummer the fans can’t be here, I think it’s still really important for us to motivate ourselves and just to get the job done.”