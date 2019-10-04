Chat with Mac: Raiders hoping to carry momentum and bring passion into game against West Chester

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.

Shippensburg Raiders Head Coach Mark Maciejewski spoke about the performance his guys had against Bloomsburg; saying they need to play with heart and passion to carry momentum into game against West Chester.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories