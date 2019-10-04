Chat with Mac: Raiders hoping to carry momentum and bring passion into game against West Chester

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler allowed one hit over six innings, Max Muncy drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers capitalized on mistakes to beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Thursday night.

Buehler struck out eight, walked three and retired his final seven batters after earning the start over veterans Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, whose 2.32 ERA was lowest in the majors this season.