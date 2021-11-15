Chase Young is out for the season, Head Coach Ron Rivera confirms

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Victory Monday tastes less sweet for the Washington Football Team, as Head Coach Ron Rivera confirmed with the media that star defensive end, Chase Young, is out for the season with a “leg injury”.

Rivera did not elaborate on the specifics of Chase’s injury, saying he did not know a lot of the specifics and would wait for further evaluation.

Through ten weeks, Young’s sophomore season has been lackluster compared to the expectations coming in for the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’s only recorded 1.5 sacks in the season so far, forced two fumbles, and recorded 26 total tackles.

His loss will still be a major blow to Washington’s defense, who have to work without their top two edge rushers, as Montez Sweat went down earlier in the season with a broken jaw.

“I mean I thought Chase has been solid, as far as that part of the game.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera, when speaking of Chase in the pass rush against Tampa. “I know there have been some things on the pass rush he’s been working on. He had a really good week last week. Definitely disappointed at what happened in the game cause he had a really really good week, and we were anxious to watch him. He had some moments early in the game until he got hurt, it was promising. You do lose the threat of that type of player coming off the edge right now, we got a couple of workman guys getting the opportunity, and we’ll see how they handle it.”

Outside of personnel, there is also the added challenge of “replacing” the leadership qualities that Chase can bring to the locker room.

“That’s the one thing you want, is not only do you want a guy that says something, but at some point will make an impact play.” said Rivera, “That’s the tough part, that you have to be able to replace. When the guy makes an impact play, or the motivation he brings from what he has to say, somebody will have to step up. Somebody will have an opportunity to step up and somebody will have an opportunity to play. And in all three instances, it’d be great to have somebody make those plays, and I don’t want to say replace him, but be the next guy up.”