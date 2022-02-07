Charges of soliciting a prostitute against Maryland assistant Bruce Shingler have been dropped

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland men’s basketball assistant, Bruce Shingler, is no longer facing charges related to solicitation of prostitution.

According to the office of Shingler’s attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, the charges resulting from his arrest in October 2021 have been dropped. Shingler’s case does not appear on the state’s court case search record either. Neither Mooney; nor members of his office would comment further on the case’s dismissal.

Shingler was suspended from the program back on January 12, 2022. According to court records, his trial was originally set for February 28th.

Shingler is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina for the Gamecocks, helping lead them to the program’s first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season. The Prince George’s County native coached at his alma mater, Bladensburg high school for one season, leading them to an 18-5 record.

“All this happened pretty quickly,” said Manning, when asked if he had upgraded anyone to the assistant coaching spot. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water and move forward. We’ll see how it plays out, as we continue to go down this path.”