Chantilly volleyball drops five set thriller over Langley in regional semis

MCLEAN, Va (WDVM) — In the Northern 6D Regional Semis, Langley was able to come out with a win over Chantilly in five sets.

The match went back and forth. The Saxons were able to take set one 25-19. But, Chantilly dominated the second set, winning 25-8 and tying the match at one set a piece.

Langley responded well in the third set, winning 25-19. However, the Saxons couldn’t close the match out in set four, as the Chargers won 25-21, forcing a fifth set.

In the final set, Langley led 9-6 before a Chantilly timeout. Then, the Chargers came back to take the lead 12-10. The Saxons kept their composure, outscoring Chantilly 5-1 the rest of the set to win the match.

Langley moves on to the regional finals on Friday.

