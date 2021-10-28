Chantilly volleyball defeats Oakton in straight sets, claims second straight district title

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — Chantilly volleyball has been a contender in not just the district the last couple of years, but the region as well.

Only a few years removed from their state title back in 2018, and have now won two straight Concorde District titles, defeating Oakton in straight sets on Thursday.

“It feels amazing to win this back-to-back with the team,” said Chantilly senior Lainey Feighery. “We worked so hard for this days after days after days, all after school, after hard tests. I’m so proud of this team.”

The 6D Northern Regional Tournament begins next week, date and time TBA.