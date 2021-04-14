Chantilly football relying on their defense to make a difference in region final

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — Chantilly football has had one of their best seasons in years.

The team finds themselves in the regional finals against Madison, their only loss on the season, and a chance to move on to the state semis.

The Chargers were on fire at the beginning of the season, and looked like the team to beat in the Concorde District. But after their starting QB Simon Condemi went down with a season-ending injury, their season looked like it was coming to an end.

However, the exact opposite happened. Chantilly’s defense stepped up even more and started taking over games. Three shut outs on the season and only two games giving up more than ten points. The defense has been lights out.

They are elite, and they know it.

“Our defense is pretty well coached,” said senior safety Matthew Harper. “Every practice, we try to stay as high energy as possible and carry that on to Friday nights.”

“We are such an elite defense that we can take over games by ourselves,” said junior defensive end (and Notre Dame commit) Aiden Gobaira. “We are just so talented on the defensive end.”

“They’re tenacious,” said head coach Sean Curry. “I think they embody the culture we have been trying to build here for the last four years. That’s just being a team first group that’s going to fly to the football and be physical and tough.”

The Charger defense will look to have another outstanding game this Friday, as they look to avenge a 10-3 regular season loss against Madison.