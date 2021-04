CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — In a game with a playoff spot on the line, Chantilly comes out on top over Concorde District rival Westfield 19-14, eliminating the Bulldogs from playoff contention.

After a bad snap on a punt, the Chargers took over possession deep in Westfield territory late in the game down 1. A few plays later, Trosoadas Davenport scored the game-winning touchdown to give Chantilly the win over their cross town rival.