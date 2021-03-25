Chantilly field hockey comes back from two goals down to beat Oakton in overtime thriller

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — On Thursday, Chantilly came out victorious over Oakton 3-2 in overtime after being down two goals late.

It took until the end of the first half to get our first goal of the night. Oakton received a corner with no time left on the clock and capitalized. The junior, Calleigh Katz, scored the first goal of the night, giving Oakton a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Oakton looked like it put the game away with a goal by Natalie Morgan. However, Chantilly scored their first goal with two minutes left, and everything changed.

With no time left on the clock, Chantilly received an untimed corner. With one chance left, the Chargers capitalized. The senior, Katrina Amos, redirected her teammates shot into the back of the net to force overtime.

In OT, it didn’t take long for Chantilly to finish off the comeback. Adriana Risi crossed the ball into the circle, Elyse Cosgrave juked out the goalie, and Kendra Bush scored on an empty netter to seal the deal.