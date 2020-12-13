Centreville QB Jack Shields commits to Old Dominion

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, Centreville QB Jack Shields made it official on Twitter, committing to Old Dominion to play football.

The senior had offers from some Division II schools such as Shepherd and Frostburg, but in his tweet, Shields mentioned how it was always a dream of his to play at the Division I level.

For Shields, it felt good to get this part out of the way before his senior football season (hopefully) begins in February.

“It’s awesome. It feels really good,” said Shields. “Now I can really just focus on our season and just kind of get back to what we are doing.”