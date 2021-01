WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) - General Manager Tommy Sheppard announced this Friday, six Washington Wizards players have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine players overall are in the league's health and safety protocols.

"We're hoping that there are no new positive tests tomorrow, we will be able to get back into the gym with 1 vs. 0. Our full trust is in the league in guiding us to getting as healthy as possible.", according to the team's social media.