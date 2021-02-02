Centreville Boy’s Basketball ready to face the pressure heading into playoffs, especially with new format

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — Next week kicks off playoffs for Virginia high school sports, and this year’s playoff format looks a little different to past seasons.

Centreville boy’s basketball looks to repeat as state champions, but the road to states will be much more difficult.

In a normal year, two teams from each region would qualify for the state tournament. However, due to the shortened season, only one team from each region will more on.

For the Wildcats, their region has plenty of talented teams to go through, such as South Lakes (13-0), Washington-Liberty (9-5), and Madison (7-4). Even if they find a way to make it out of the region, Centreville will have it’s hands full with either South County (10-1), Lake Braddock (8-1), or Woodson in the State semis.

So, the pressure is on for Centreville to repeat.

“There is a little more pressure,” said Centreville senior Chris Kuzemka. “You lose, you go home now. In previos cases, you could lose in the playoffs and still have a chance.”

“We are working hard to make sure we don’t get knocked off,” said head coach Kevin Harris. “Because this is the first year it’s been win or go home.”