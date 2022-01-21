Centreville boy’s basketball coach Joe Turner looks to keep the winning culture alive

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — Joe Turner is the new head coach of Centreville Boys Basketball. At the age of 30, Turner is getting his first crack at head coaching after serving five years under Kevin Harris.

“It’s a blessing,” said Turner. “I feel like I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and I continue to try and instill my theories and what I liked to do when I was playing basketball growing up.”

Turner took over the head coaching duties after Harris stepped down after the 2021 season. Harris’ son plays basketball for Paul VI, and wanted to be able to watch him play. Harris led Centreville to to back-to-back Class 6 state titles in 2020 and 2021.

For the players, it was an adjustment from one coach to the next. However, it didn’t take long to grow a liking to Turner’s energetic style of coaching.

“He brings a lot of energy to our games, which we like,” said senior power forward Nate Scott. “We feed off of that. Just really animated, really getting into the game, which once again, we really feed off of that.”

They are the returning back-to-back state champions, which means they have a target on their back. The expectations are the same, no matter the coach.

“We have the potential to do it,” said senior center Ryan Newell. “We just got to put everyone in the right spots and I think we will be able to go pretty far this season.”

“It’s a lot of pressure,” said Scott. “People are expecting a lot from you, and you really got to live up to it. I think Coach Joe has done a great job with us, really transitioning into a new program and hopefully the same culture.”

What use to not be a basketball school, has become one in recent years. All Coach Turner is trying to do is keep that culture alive.

“Kevin has taught us here that the culture has to be the same,” said Turner. “Everybody has to be on the same page at all times. That’s what I keep here, that’s what I’m trying to continuously build the culture at the freshman and JV levels. We all have to be on the same page, same culture, and we all got to be doing the right things.”