Centreville beats South Lakes in a thriller, 32-26

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) – In Virginia, basketball season just wrapped up and for football, Tuesday night was the second night of the season. The Centreville high school boys basketball team won the Class 6 state title on Saturday, and some of the members of their team played football Tuesday at South Lakes – including tight end Avery Ford and wide receiver Chris Kuzemka.

It was another successful night for the Wildcats, they won the thriller, 32-26.

The Wildcats had the upper hand in the first half, taking an 18-7 lead into halftime after Derrell Plair made a circus catch off of his knee.

But South Lakes quickly responded in the third quarter. The Seahawks came flying back with 19 unanswered points, to take a 26-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

Centreville responded and won the game in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Jack Shields scored the game-winning touchdown on a QB sneak.

Next up for Centreville, they will host T.C. Williams on Saturday, February 27. South Lakes will host Yorktown, on Friday, March 5.