Centreville beats South Lakes in a thriller, 32-26

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Centreville high school football senior quarterback Jack Shields takes a snap during a 32-26 win over South Lakes.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) – In Virginia, basketball season just wrapped up and for football, Tuesday night was the second night of the season. The Centreville high school boys basketball team won the Class 6 state title on Saturday, and some of the members of their team played football Tuesday at South Lakes – including tight end Avery Ford and wide receiver Chris Kuzemka.

It was another successful night for the Wildcats, they won the thriller, 32-26.

The Wildcats had the upper hand in the first half, taking an 18-7 lead into halftime after Derrell Plair made a circus catch off of his knee.

But South Lakes quickly responded in the third quarter. The Seahawks came flying back with 19 unanswered points, to take a 26-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

Centreville responded and won the game in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Jack Shields scored the game-winning touchdown on a QB sneak.

Next up for Centreville, they will host T.C. Williams on Saturday, February 27. South Lakes will host Yorktown, on Friday, March 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter