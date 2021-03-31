Celebrating trainers during National Athletic Training Month

(WDVM) — The month of March is many things to people. It’s Women’s History Month. It’s March Madness. It is also National Athletic Training Month.

Possibly the most important position in sports, athletic trainers put in hours behind the scenes prepping for gameday.

It is a lot more than what you see on the sidelines at football games, or courtside at a basketball game. It is what people don’t see that make athletic trainers such a valuable asset to any sports team.

Even with the long hours and hard work dedicated to helping athletes, trainers still enjoy what they do for a living.

“When you see somebody that really loves playing a sport and they get hurt, and you get to help them get back to doing it, that’s what makes it all worth while,” said Oakton High School Athletic Trainer Paul Rupp.

“A lot of times we can feel like we are on an island and we are kind of in it by ourselves,” said South County Athletic Trainer Rachel Hurlburt. “But, them showing that I have made an impact in their life in some way s the biggest plus side to this job. It makes all the late hours and working with teenagers worth it.”