Cedric Mullins to represent Orioles in 2021 MLB All-Star game

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Baltimore Orioles outfielder, Cedric Mullins, has been been named to the American League All-Star team as a reserve.

“It’s exciting,” said Mullins who will be the lone Oriole on the All-Star team roster. “It’s an honor to have this opportunity.”

This is Mullins’ first career All-Star selection in a season where he currently leads the American League in hits (101), and is top five in doubles (22), stolen bases (15), and batting average (.318).

“I don’t really know what to expect. It’s my first All-Star appearance – it’s a great feeling. I’m excited to be amongst some of the top guys in baseball.”

Mullins’ numbers prove that he is one of those top guys in baseball, and his All-Star nod is just another incredible element to his comeback story. After earning the starting job at center field in 2019, Mullins didn’t even make it through the first month of the season going 6-64, and was sent down to Double-A, and did not make his way back to the majors until July of 2020.

“After the 2019 season I knew that I was going to have some form of bounce back,” said Mullins. “It was just a really tough year for me. I know that I’ve had success in the past and you know I think it’s just a testament to all the work I’ve put in and narrowing in on what I needed to improve on to be more consistent in the big leagues.”

The All-Star game is all fan-voted, with top voting percentages typically going to players of larger markets. Mullins finished 6th in the voting with Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, and Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays earning the top three vote percentages among AL outfielders.

Mullins, though not earning enough votes to be named a starter, still could make his was into the starting line up on July 13th as Mike Trout is currently on the 60-day IL.

“It’d be awesome. To make the team itself is an honor, but to be able to start, that would be something that would be almost unexplainable.”