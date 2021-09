Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins watches his solo home run during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Cedric Mullins skyed a ball into left field Tuesday night in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Orioles a 7-2 lead over the Kansas City Royals. It was Mullins’ third homer in as many games and his 27th of the season.

Mullins is now three home runs and four stolen bases shy of joining the 30/30 club with 25 games remaining in the season.