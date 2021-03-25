Catoctin with early lead pull ahead of Thomas Johnston

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Starting this game in the second half with Catoctin leading 20 to 0 and we start with Carson Sickeri from catoctin finds the gap in the middle and takes it all the way.

Catoctin still staying strong and sickeri says one is not enough and takes the ball of the right side of the field. Thomas Johnson looking for something Brandon Hylton with time fires one deep to jaiden pritchard breaks free and jukes another heading straight for the touchdown. Catoctin back in control pass thrown to Bronson Snurr who breaks through two defenders for the strech touchdown.

This game goes into Catoctin favor winning this game 41 to 20 against Thomas Johnson.