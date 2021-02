IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – On the first night of high school basketball in Frederick County, Maryland; the Catoctin Cougars spoil the celebration at Oakdale; beating the Bears 41-38, in a tight contest.

With less than 10 seconds left on the clock, #44 Brooke Weadon closed the gap for Oakdale late; scoring two and hitting a foul shot to make it 39-38. But after Catoctin hit two bonus shots, and a missed three point shot attempt; the Cougars walked out with a victory late.