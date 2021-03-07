Catoctin Cougars rally behind injured player, raise over $19,000 in a day

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been over 14 months since the Catoctin Cougars have played on a football field. But as they caught their first taste of a new spring season, tragedy struck.

“You play the game of football knowing the risks involved, so just the thought that it could have been any one of us and – man it just – you feel so bad for him and his family – it’s just terrible,” said Catoctin football quarterback Ryan Orr.

During their scrimmage against Middletown, junior offensive lineman Colan Droneburg suffered a terrible head injury. He was taken to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.

Orr says the incident happened in the blink of an eye. “At first we could kind of tell he got hit in the head, but it didn’t look like anything too serious.” says Ryan Orr. “He took a knee and he was kind of down – and we were like, ‘Man what is going on?’ And then all of a sudden all the coaches were yelling for a trainer – somewhere telling us to back up – and that’s kind of when you knew that it was little more serious than we thought.”

Colan was bleeding in the brain and doctors put him in a medically induced coma. Ryan told us Colan woke up on Saturday – and is doing much better than before.

“His mom actually just texted our coach, and said that he is doing much better,” Ryan said. “He does have a little bit of memory loss, and doesn’t really remember how he got there or anything like that. But they’re gonna keep watching him, and he’s gonna stay at the hospital for a couple more days. They said he hasn’t been getting worse, so you gotta celebrate the little things.”

Colan has a long road of recovery ahead – and his family and community are stepping up for him. His aunt set up a GoFundMe, which raised over $19,400 in about a day.

“He’s on the team – he’s one of us. So when one of our brothers is down, we do everything we can to help and support him – no matter what it is,” Ryan said. A link to the GoFundMe for Colan can be found here.