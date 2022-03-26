Cougars look to claw back to the 1A State title game

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) – Junior pitcher Joseph “Joey” McMannis did not know he would be pitching in the 2021 1A State title game until minutes before the first pitch.

“Joey was very, very young and last year we only had 11 games.” said Head Coach Mike Franklin, “And of that he had a little bit of a sore arm coming into the season. So he had really limited action…I told him minutes before the state championship game ‘Oh by the way, you’re throwing today’.”

“I wasn’t mentally prepared or anything.” said Joey, “The team just hyped me up, and I just went out there and pitched.”

History may not repeat itself in that manner again, but the Cougars are hoping to roll back to the state title game with another ace up their sleeves.

“Before the first game I was a little nervous, coming in and its my first real game in high school.” said senior pitcher Dalton Williams. “But after the first inning I was perfectly fine, I felt confident and ready.”

Senior Dalton Williams is playing in his first full season of varsity baseball in his entire high school career. He was sidelined his sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his junior year was derailed because of a knee injury.

But his start as a pitcher is even more impressive, considering he wasn’t a true pitcher until late in his development.

“He really just learned how to pitch in ninth grade.” said Franklin, “We tried to make him into a pitcher and he had told me once ‘Coach I’m not a pitcher’. I said ‘You’re gonna throw ninety miles an hour, you’re gonna get this’. And at the time he is 6’2, a freshman, so he worked so hard on his mechanics here and on his own. I mean kid is just a worker.”

Dalton is currently a High Point University commit for baseball, an opportunity he worked for in the offseason after the team won their first state title since 2013.

“Since March 1st, I’ve been working on my 2-seam. So far it’s been doing really well, it’s like my main pitch right now.” said Dalton, “And then I’m starting to try more and more off-speed pitches.”

For junior Joey McMannis, he has enjoyed success on a national scale, with an invite to the 2022 16U/17U Team USA Developmental program. Coming off a state title, McMannis keeps focused by keeping himself humble.

“I try and keep everything to myself.” said McMannis, “When something big happens, I don’t like going on and ranting about it with everyone. I try and keep it to myself and try to stay humble about it.”

His focus has been to improve as a hitter this season, adding to his growing arsenal of offensive talent. But with the team’s success on the forefront of his mind, he’s committed to growing his skillset as a pitcher as well.

A goal that has made Coach Franklin’s job much easier, as he works on building out the chemistry of his two stars.

“I think any coach is trying to have a staff, instead of just a couple good arms. And so you do it right, I think they compliment each other.”, said Franklin.

The Cougars are currently 3-0 after their win Friday night over Middletown. Both Williams and McMannis combined for a one-hit shutout.