Catoctin baseball dominates 1A state title to win state championship

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time since 2013, the Catoctin high school baseball team has won a state championship.

MPSSAA Class 1A No. 6 seed Catoctin defeated No. 4 St. Michaels 10-3 in the state championship game, to bring the state championship trophy back to Thurmont.

“It felt amazing. Everything just kind of coming together in the end the way it was supposed to,” Catoctin head coach Mike Franklin said. “It’s a story book ending for a great group of kids.”

Franklin, in his 22nd season as the team’s head coach, previously led the Cougars to a state championship victory in 2013.

Catoctin used a late season surge to catapult themselves deep into the state tournament and won when it counted most. Tied 1-1 in the third inning, junior catcher and outfielder Dylan Nicholson belted a three-run home run to give the Cougars a 4-1 lead. Catoctin didn’t look back after that.

“We didn’t start off too hot, but playoffs came around and our bats starting to roll up and we just won every single game, we couldn’t be stopped,” sophomore pitcher and infielder and University of Maryland commit Joey McMannis said.

McMannis tossed four strikeouts, giving up just one earned run, in four and two-third innings. Senior infielder and pitcher Bryson Cabellero also had a solid game, he was a home run short of batting for a cycle.

“All four years that’s been our goal. Last year we got cut short,” Cabellero told WDVM after the game. “Always had big goals with the team and it felt great to finally get it done.”