INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDVM) – The Washington Commanders have sent a package of picks to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz, per sources.

Wentz has three years remaining on his contract after only lasting one season in Indianapolis. The Colts traded a first and third round pick to the Philadelphia Eagle for him in 2021, with the hope that Wentz would be their next franchise quarterback, following the retirement of Phillip Rivers in 2020.

Washington assumes the entirety of Wentz’s contract which includes $15 million base salary for 2022 and an additional $13.3 million in bonuses.

The trade will not become official until the start of the League’s new year on March 16th.

Wentz started in all 17 games this season for the Colts and had them in playoff contention before losing the final two games of the season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft threw for 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

For Washington, it’s been a rotating door for quarterbacks. The Commanders signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at the beginning of the 2021 season, but he only played in one game after suffering an injury in Week 1 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Second string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, who almost led Washington to a Wild Card victory over Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous season, started the majority of the games for Washington in 2021, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Backup quarterbacks, Garrett Gilbert and Kyle Allen, also saw starts for Washington last season.