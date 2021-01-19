Capitals to debut ‘Reverse Retro’ alternate jerseys next month

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals announced on Tuesday that they will debut their ‘Reverse Retro’ alternate jerseys next month, Feb. 9 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers.

The new alternates stay true to our nation’s colors, but feature a familiar screaming eagle design, reminiscent of the sweaters worn by Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig and Calle Johansson – to name a few – during the 1997-98 season.

The Capitals will play a total of four games in the retros. Including the debut on Feb. 9, the Caps will also wear them Tuesday, Feb. 23 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tuesday March 9 vs. the New Jersey Devils and Tuesday, March 16 vs. the New York Islanders.

The Capitals ice attire will feature one more ode to the past – a helmet decal that will be worn through the end of February that honors and celebrates the 63rd anniversary of Willie O’Ree who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on January 18th, 1958.