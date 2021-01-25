Capitals to debut new, third jersey design Tuesday against the Islanders; will honor front line workers during select games the jerseys are worn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals unveiled a third jersey design on Monday that the team will debut in Tuesday against the New York Islanders, and will wear for the upcoming three seasons. In addition to Tuesday night’s home game against their division rivals, the Capitals will also wear them for six other home games during the 2020-2021 season.

The jerseys, which are modeled after the team’s 2018 NHL Stadium series jersey, are predominantly blue, with red and white accents, and features a white W with the Washington Monument integrated a part of the crest.

“I like them,” said Washington forward, Tom Wilson. “They bring back good memories to the Winter Classic a little bit with that logo. “

The Capitals also plan to honor front line workers by making individuals a “Blue Star of the Game” during select games that the jerseys are worn. The Blue Star of the Game will receive a jersey and be an honorary member of the game’s starting line up to recognize their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a schedule of the games the Capitals will wear the third jerseys:

Jan. 26 vs. New York Islanders 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Feb. 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers 12 p.m. Capital One Arena

Feb. 21 vs. New York Rangers 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

March 25 vs. New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

April 8 vs. Boston Bruins 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

April 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

May 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. Capital One Arena