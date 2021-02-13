Capitals should be back to action and full strength Sunday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Sports in COVID times has schedules changing by the minute. The Washington Capitals are no stranger to that.

After three of their games were postponed due to other teams facing COVID issues, the Caps are scheduled to return to the ice Sunday for a 3 p.m. afternoon puck drop at Pittsburgh, their first game in a week.

“Just one thing that bothers is me the game is 3 oclock. I don’t like those early games. I think hockey should be 7 or 8 pm starts you know,” forward Evgeny Kuznetsov told WDVM. “But you know it’s a big rivalry opponent and those games are always excited. And it’s always nice to play against them and I believe they love to play against us too.”

Kuznetsov was one of four players who missed some time while on the COVID list. But all four are now back to action.

“It seems like a long time since we’ve had everybody out there together, skating in their lines and pairs and everything,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “I think just in general to get a game whether it’s at home or on the road. I know it’s only been five, six, full seven days coming tomorrow, it feels like a long time with how the year has gone and playing so many games in a short period of time.”

The Capitals will also be trying to snap a three-game losing skid Sunday agains their rival.

“Now we’ve got to go back to work,” head coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ve got to get our train moving back in the right direction. That’s on us now. We’ve got everybody available. We need to get it done.”