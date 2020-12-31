Capitals prepare for training camp

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals will begin preparing for the 2020-2021 season starting Sunday with player meetings, and then will take to the ice on Monday.

It’s a short camp this year, as the Caps will play their first game of the season on January 14th at Buffalo against the Sabres.

On Wednesday, Washington announced that they signed Boston Bruins longtime Captain, Zdeno Chara, to a one-year deal, and they recently signed Connor Sheary as well to a short-term deal.

But lets not forget that Washington will also have a new head coach this season in Peter Laviolette, who expressed to the media this week that this hasn’t been the ideal offseason with getting to know his coaching staff and players on a personal level, but says that he’s exciting to get started.

“I’m really excited to go in there,” said Laviolette. “It’s fresh. It’s fresh for me. It’s fresh for them.”

Laviolette said that this abnormal “off” period hasn’t been good nor bad, and just that he is focused on his new role.

“I’m the new coach going in there, and it’s my job to get these guys up to speed. To get them on an identity. To get them to play hard for each other. To play hard for the team, for the city, and for me, that’s exciting.”