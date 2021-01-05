Capitals look more comfortable on the ice in day 2 of camp

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) –

After an intense first day to open up Capitals training camp, players appeared to be more comfortable on the ice in day 2.

On Tuesday, Capitals forward, T.J. Oshie, explained that the team was “ultra focused” on Monday so that they could get the new systems down quickly.

With a shortened camp, and just over a week before the team plays Buffalo for their first game of the season, it’s important that they do, so that they can get out of the learning stage and “get to the stage where it comes naturally and we can play a little bit faster,” said Oshie.

Tuesday was also the first day Zdeno Chara took the ice with his new team. He was cleared to skate later in the afternoon with Group B, but Washington first year head coach, Peter Laviolette said that Chara will be with Group A on Wednesday.

“Personally I’m exited to see his battle and the type of intimidation he brings when he’s on the ice,” said Oshie. “It’s always fun for me to have a teammate that works like that and plays the game the right way.”

Oshie acknowledged that Washington is a fairly veteran team this year, but said that the Capitals organization still has guys that can only benefit from being around and learning from a guy like Chara.