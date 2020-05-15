Capitals Extend Affiliation Agreement with Hershey Bears

Washington Capitals’ Brett Connolly (10) celebrates with teammate Jakub Vrana (13) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game as New York Rangers’ Oscar Lindberg (24) skates away, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Capitals have extended their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliation agreement with the Hershey Bears through the 2023-24 season.

Hershey has been the Washington affiliate for the past 15 seasons, and have made it to the playoffs for 12 of them excluding this season which the remainder of was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We have enjoyed our long-lasting partnership with the Hershey Bears and are excited to extend our affiliation,” said Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. “Hershey has a tremendous history within the American Hockey League. They are well-run and a first-class organization. We believe the franchise’s winning culture provides our prospects with the best opportunity to develop.”

This season alone, 14 former or current Bears played for the Capitals: Travis Boyd, John Carlson, Christian Djoos, Martin Fehervary, Braden Holtby, Tyler Lewington, Beck Malenstyn, Dmitry Orlov, Michael Sgarbossa, Ilya Samsonov, Jonas Siegenthaler, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana, and Tom Wilson.

“The Hershey Bears are thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the NHL’s elite franchises,” said Hershey vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer. “Together, the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals have established a winning culture that goes hand-in-hand with organizational development at both the AHL and NHL levels. The Bears and Capitals have experienced success and championships during this long-standing affiliation, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”

Hershey is the oldest and most decorated franchise in the AHL with 11 Calder Cups. The Bears won their first championship as the Capitals affiliate in 1980 during their first stint as the Washington affiliate from 1979-1984. Under the current agreement, Hershey has reached the Calder Cup Finals five times, which is the most by any AHL franchise in that span and has won three Calder Cups including back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.