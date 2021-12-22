Capital One Arena will require proof of vaccination starting January 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Wednesday morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced there would be a vaccine mandate for indoor venues in the District of Columbia.

According to the announcement, residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations. This includes Capital One Arena, where the Washington Wizards, and Washington Capitals play.

Per the new guidelines, Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) announced on Wednesday that fans attending events at Capital One Arena must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as this new policy takes effect January 15.

MSE will require proof of vaccination, through the CLEAR Health Pass App, or a hard copy of the individuals vaccination card and photo ID.

Per Mayor Bowser’s mask mandate, announced on Monday, December 20, fans will have to wear their masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

As of now, there is no change to fan capacity in Capital One Arena.

For more information: https://t.co/L7FdNxC7Mj pic.twitter.com/sNH5DPYA3S — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) December 22, 2021

The NHL paused their season, beginning Wednesday, after more than 15 percent of the league had entered COVID-19 protocols. Games are set to resume after the Christmas break, as players report back for testing starting Sunday, December 26.