Camille Zinaich continues to puts up numbers for Goretti despite a lack of games in season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – If you’ve been around the Gael Center, right when the Goretti girl’s basketball team are playing; you may hear one name a lot.

Camille Zinaich, a senior for the Goretti Gaels, just recorded a triple double in her last game on Monday, February 15th; scoring 19 points, and adding 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

That isn’t the first time she’s done this.

“It was definitely crazy for me, because as a freshman when I got my first one, it was just like – I kind of didn’t really understand like how crazy it really was.” said Camille Zinaich. “Until my dad was like ‘Hey look what you just did’ – it was definitely a good feeling yeah.”

Yup, you read that correctly; she got her first triple double as a high school player when she was a freshman. And the stats didn’t stop flowing there.

“Every single year so far, I’ve been one stat away from it [a quadruple double].” said Camille, “By either; my freshman year was one steal, my sophomore year was one steal, and last year was one assist.”

It’s not like Camille walks into her games, with the intention of filling up the stat sheet; it’s more of a byproduct of her style of play.

“For me I think I don’t really expect less – but I don’t really expect it coming in.” said Camille. “I kind of just have the mindset of coming in, and just playing to my best ability, making sure my teammates get the ball, and just really – having the mindset to just win and just play good.”

And her style of play can be traced back to her family; growing up, and having to learn to play tough as a child, with her brothers.

“Growing up, I would not be where I am without them.” said Camille, “They have made me so strong, with working out; just giving me things that you really can’t teach.”

And now Camille, in a very literal sense, is giving back to her teammates, and team on the court.

