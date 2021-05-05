Cal Ripken League will welcome fans in Montgomery County this summer

The Bethesda Big Train and other Montgomery County summer baseball teams in the Cal Ripken league will be allowed 250 socially distanced and masked fans at games this summer. (Photo: Niamh Brennan)

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Every summer since 2005, the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League has brought great talent to the DC area, except for the summer of 2020, when there was no season due to pandemic.

In 2021, the league will return with fans.

The Bethesda Big Train front office tells WDVM they are itching to see fans back at Shirley Povich Field.

“Sports is gonna be a leading indicator of the fact that we’re getting back to normal and we’re getting through this horrible period that we’ve been through these last 14 months,” Bethesda Big Train founder and president Bruce Adams said. “So I think this is going to be bringing the fun back to Shirley Povich Field with Bethesda Big Train games is going to be a big deal.”

Today, the Big Train announced that Montgomery County will allow teams to have 250 fans in attendance at games, which Big Train general manager Chris Rogers says is roughly one-third capacity. Three of the leagues teams are in Montgomery County – the Gaithersburg Giants and Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbirds, along with the Big Train.

“From a safety perspective, we’re making sure that everyone is in pods of two to four, there’s not going to be anyone sitting within six feet of your pod in any direction,” Rogers said. “We want to bring everyone back to Povich Field for fun, but we want to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy in doing so as well.”

All fans must wear their maks, unless they are eating or drinking in the stadium’s picnic pavilion or their seating pod.

According to a press release by the Big Train, they will honor 25 community heroes at each game with free tickets.

“The nurses, community nonprofits, first responders, doctors, grocery store clerks, educators, and delivery personnel who have heroically helped our community through these challenging times deserve a night of fun,” Adams said in the press release.

You can find more info about how to get priority for tickets and safety protocols for this upcoming season for Big Train games at this link.