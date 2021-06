CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Patriots advance to the WVSSAC AAA softball state final, in a dramatic 5-4 win over John Marshall High.

Caitlin Kattwinkle set up the game-winning bunt in the final frame of the game, allowing a runner to touch home plate for the winning run.

According to WOWK-TV’s Cassidy Wood, Caitlin’s grandmother was in joyful disbelief at the end of the game, joining the team with happy tears as Caitlin set up the game-winning play.