Brunswick football expect a “drag-out fight” against Tuscarora

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Brunswick Railroaders football program (2-1) prepare for their next challenge this Friday, against the Tuscarora Titans.

The Titans just picked up their first win last week, a 28-21 finish over the Catoctin Cougars. With each game, they’ve shown improvement; something that Brunswick’s Head Coach, Jeremiah Smith has noticed.

“”They have a new philosophy, a new system and so, on film I’ve seen a lot of growth in their past couple of games. So I expect it to be somewhat of a drag out fight a little bit, two physical style teams.” said Jeremiah Smith.

Brunswick are coming off their second win in a row; they just beat Thomas Johnson in a 52-14 blowout. The Railroaders scored all 52 of their points in the first half.

“After the win against Catoctin, which is one we really wanted especially after last year, with the way everything went.” said senior Terrence Jackson. “It just felt good to get a win against them and then pick up another win this week – last week I mean. Everybody is feeling good, we just gotta keep working.”

“My thing is, we have to come in, and we have to continue to focus on us. That’s pretty much all we really tried to do. After our first game, we stopped focusing on other people, and focused on ourselves, so our game plans have been a little simple.” said Coach Smith, when commenting on how they expect to anticipate, and play against Tuscarora’s momentum.