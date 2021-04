Brunswick’s Bailey Himes strikes a pose, after returning an interception for a pick six to increase the Railroader’s lead.

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Brunswick Railroaders pick up a dominant 52-14 win over Thomas Johnson, playing at Middletown High.

The Railroaders were up 39-0 with 4 minutes left in the second quarter, before adding two more scores to bring it to a 52-0 lead at halftime.

